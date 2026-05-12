13 Israeli Terrorist Soldiers Wounded in 21 Hezbollah Operations

ABAN24 - Hezbollah carried out a series of hybrid operations against Israeli occupation forces in southern Lebanon in response to Israeli ceasefire violations. According to Israel’s Health Ministry, 13 Israeli soldiers were wounded in the attacks.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it conducted 21 military operations targeting troop concentrations, military vehicles, and command centers of the Israeli army in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli Health Ministry confirmed that Hezbollah’s attacks on Monday left 13 Israeli soldiers wounded.



Israeli forces were targeted inside a house in the Taybeh area in three phases. Military gatherings in Tayr Harfa, Rashaaf, Deir Siryan, Al-Bayadah, and Naqoura were also struck using suicide drones.

Hezbollah also reported targeting two engineering vehicles, two D9 bulldozers, a Hummer vehicle, and a Merkava tank in Al-Bayadah, Tayr Harfa, Naqoura, and Rashaaf using drones and guided missiles.

According to the group, Israeli military gatherings in Wadi al-Oyoun, Sarbein, Rashaaf, Al-Bayadah, and the Naqoura road were hit with rockets and artillery shells.

Hezbollah fighters also engaged an Israeli army drone over the skies of Tyre with a surface-to-air missile.

Other targets included: a fuel tanker in Tayr Harfa, an Israeli artillery post in Al-Adaiseh, and a newly established command center in Al-Bayadah.

A Merkava tank in Al-Bayadah was struck by a guided missile and caught fire completely.



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