Israeli Forces Injure Child and Kidnap 21 Palestinians in Overnight West Bank Raids

ABAN24 - A Palestinian child was injured and other citizens were kidnaped after the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed different West Bank areas last night and at dawn Monday.

In Bethlehem, a 16‑year‑old child was seriously wounded by Israeli gunfire near the Islamic cemetery in Aida refugee camp, north of the city.

According to local sources, Israeli forces opened fire from a watchtower towards the Islamic cemetery in Aida camp, injuring the child.

He was evacuated by a Red Crescent ambulance crew to the hospital for treatment, where his condition was described as stable.

At dawn Monday, the IOF carried out raids and arrests across various areas of the occupied West Bank, kidnaping at least 21 citizens after ransacking their homes.

The arrests were concentrated in the governorates of Qalqilya, al-Khalil, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Tulkarem, and Jenin, where the campaign targeted a number of young men and former detainees.

In Qalqilya, Israeli forces kidnaped three brothers from Kafr Qaddum town and a young man from Kafr Thulth town.

In Tulkarem, the IOF kidnaped two young men from the city’s Irtah neighborhood and interrogated several others after detaining them for hours in a café in the southern neighborhood.

In Ramallah, a young man was taken prisoner during an IOF raid in the town of Silwad.

Another young man from Ramallah was kidnaped by the IOF at the Karamilo junction west of Jericho.

In a-Khalil, Israeli forces kidnaped nine citizens from different areas of the province, including the towns of Beit Ummar and Idhna.

The IOF also stormed the town of Ya’bad in Jenin and the town of al-Khader in Bethlehem and kidnaped four young men.



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