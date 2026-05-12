Hamas Spokesman Praises Armed Clash in Qalandia, Calls for Continued West Bank Resistance

ABNA24 - Abu Obeida, spokesman for al-Qassam Bridges of Hamas, has expressed pride in martyr Ayman al‑Hashlamoun’s armed clash on Monday with Israeli forces in Qalandia refugee camp, north of Occupied Jerusalem.

In a statement on Monday, Abu Obeida also commended West Bank Palestinians for courageously defending themselves and resisting settler attacks.

Such resistance operations show Palestinians’ valor and their rejection of injustice despite years of Israeli efforts to create a submissive “new Palestinian” in the West Bank.

The spokesman urged Palestinian young people to continue confronting daily attacks by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank with all their might.

Resistance fighter Ayman al‑Hashlamoun was martyred in the morning during an armed confrontation with Israeli forces in Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.



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