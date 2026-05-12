To serve visitors and processions... Al-Abbas shrine produces 300 bags of crystalline ice per hour

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine produces 300 bags of crystalline ice per hour to serve the visitors and the Hussaini processions.

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Abbas Ali Abu Al-Oub, said: "The department has two factories for producing crystal ice, with a capacity of up to 300 bags per hour, with each bag weighing 20 kg, to serve the visitors and the Hussaini service processions."

He added that "the department's staff provide ice and cold water around the clock for the visitors, and they double their efforts during the major Ziyarats and on Fridays and Thursdays," explaining that "the department has 250 water dispensers distributed in the courtyard of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him)."

He explained that "the first ice factory is located near the Bab al-Qibla gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), while the second factory is near the Maqam of Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance), in addition to other distribution sites in the surrounding area of the holy shrine to provide cold water and ice for visitors and service processions."

He pointed out that "these efforts are part of the plan of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to secure the basic needs of the visitors and mitigate the effects of the hot weather on them."



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