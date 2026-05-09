Israeli Occupation Forces Memo Warns FPV Drone Threat Came Too Late

ABNA24 - An internal "Israeli" Occupation Forces' [IOF] Operations Branch document warned of the growing threat posed by fiber-optic guided explosive drones, outlining major vulnerabilities and calling for urgent defensive and offensive countermeasures, according to "Israeli" Army Radio correspondent Doron Kadosh.

The document opens with an analysis of fiber-optic drones on the Russian-Ukrainian battlefield, highlighting their "operational impact" and the tactical lessons learned from the conflict there.

The IOF document warned that areas up to 20 kilometers from the front are vulnerable to direct attacks by fiber-optic guided drones.

Crucially, the paper notes that traditional electronic warfare [EW] protective solutions are ineffective against these systems, which are immune to jamming due to their physical fiber-optic cable connection.

The IOF document recommends urgent countermeasures against drone threats, including autonomous anti-drone systems, rapid machine-gun response teams, and 12-gauge shotguns equipped with specialized ammunition for drone interception. It also calls for expanded training, greater operational awareness, and wider use of overhead camouflage netting.

IOF Radio correspondent Doron Kadosh said the procurement of shotguns and specialized ammunition only began in recent weeks, despite the threat having emerged much earlier.

The IOF document also highlighted major intelligence gaps regarding enemy drone capabilities, training, and operating units. Doron Kadosh questioned why countermeasures were delayed despite warnings issued a year earlier.

"Israel’s" Ministry of Security acknowledged the drone threat had been known for some time, saying several technological solutions were already deployed while others remain under development or failed testing.



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