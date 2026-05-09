Israeli strikes intensify across south Lebanon as death toll rises to 2,727 despite ceasefire

ABNA24 - Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling intensified across southern Lebanon on Friday, killing a Lebanese civil defense worker and leaving dozens martyred or wounded in some of the heaviest attacks since the announcement of a ceasefire.

Field sources said the latest wave of strikes targeted areas stretching from the city of Nabatieh to the western sector near Tyre, while Israeli artillery pounded several border towns amid renewed displacement of civilians.

A member of the Lebanese Civil Defense was martyred after an Israeli drone struck a vehicle traveling between the towns of Kfarchouba and Kfarhamam in the Hasbaya district. The attack came amid repeated strikes targeting emergency and medical crews operating in southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces also issued new evacuation orders for residents of several towns, including Numariyeh, Tayr Falsay, Hallousiyeh, Toura, and Maarakeh, warning civilians to leave immediately as shelling intensified in surrounding areas.

Heavy artillery fire targeted the outskirts of Mansouri and Bayout al-Sayyad, triggering another wave of displacement toward safer regions further north.

Local sources said Israeli forces backed by armored vehicles attempted an overnight advance toward Bayout al-Sayyad near al-Bayyada under heavy artillery cover, while Israeli helicopters carried out extensive aerial sweeps in the area amid intermittent clashes.

In another incident, Israeli aircraft reportedly struck ambulances belonging to the Lebanese Red Cross and Lebanese army rescue teams while they were heading toward the town of Zibqin to evacuate casualties from an earlier strike, forcing the teams to withdraw.

The Nabatieh district witnessed some of the deadliest attacks, with warplanes striking the city and surrounding villages up to the northern bank of the Litani River. Medical sources said at least 10 people were martyred and around 40 wounded in strikes targeting the towns of Doueir, Harouf, and Habboush overnight.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said the overall death toll from the ongoing Israeli assault on Lebanon since 2 March has risen to 2,727 martyrs while 8,438 others were wounded.

Despite the ceasefire announced last month, Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon have continued almost daily, causing mounting casualties and widespread destruction to homes and infrastructure.



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