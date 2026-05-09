Ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanon; more casualties and destruction

ABNA24 - Four citizens, including two women, were martyred, and eight others were wounded, in the renewal of the Israeli occupation aggression on Lebanon, targeting dozens of villages and towns in southern Lebanon, and leaving martyrs, wounded, and great destruction in buildings and infrastructure.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli raid on the town of Toura in the city of Tyre, led in an initial toll to four martyrs and eight wounded, while the process of removing rubble is still ongoing in search of a missing girl.

Lebanese media sources reported the martyrdom of a number of citizens, and the wounding of others in Israeli raids that targeted the towns of: Kfar Chouba, Houmin al-Tahta, Deir Antar, al-Zarariya, Balat, and Ain Baal.

The Israeli occupation army also issued an urgent warning to the residents of the town of al-Abbassiya north of the city of Tyre to evacuate it, coinciding with the flight of Israeli drone aircraft in Lebanese airspace, amid the continuation of targeting and bombing dozens of towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

Israeli aircraft launched a series of intensive air raids on southern Lebanon on Friday accompanied by artillery shelling.

A member of the Lebanese Civil Defense was martyred as a result of an Israeli drone targeting a car on the road connecting the towns of Kfar Chouba and Kfar Hamam in Hasbaya District.

This incident comes in the context of repeated targeting affecting relief and medical crews working in the Lebanese border areas.

The Israeli army issued new forced evacuation orders for the residents of the towns of al-Numayriya, Tayr Felsay, Hallousiyat al-Faouqa, Toura, and Maarakeh, demanding them to leave their homes immediately.

This came in conjunction with violent artillery shelling targeting the outskirts of the towns of al-Mansouri and Buyut al-Siyad, which led to a new wave of displacement for residents toward safer areas.

In addition, an Israeli force supported by military vehicles attempted to advance at dawn toward the area of Buyut al-Siyad opposite the town of al-Bayyadah under a cover of heavy artillery shelling.

Israeli helicopters carried out wide combing operations in the vicinity of the area, in an attempt to establish new military points amid intermittent clashes in those axes.

In a flagrant violation of international covenants, Israeli aircraft carried out a raid targeting ambulance teams belonging to the Lebanese Red Cross and the Lebanese Army while they were heading to the town of Zibqin.

The teams were trying to recover the bodies of martyrs and wounded who fell in a previous raid, but the direct Israeli shelling forced them to withdraw from the site.

The Nabatieh District witnessed the largest share of air raids, where Israeli warplanes targeted the city and the villages surrounding it reaching the north bank of the Litani River.

Medical sources confirmed the martyrdom of 10 people and the injury of about 40 others in three raids that targeted the towns of Doueir, Harouf, and Houmin during the late night hours of Thursday.



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