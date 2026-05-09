Al-Abbas shrine presents an informative lecture for visitors in Bayn Al-Haramayn

ABNA24 - The Religious Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine offers a weekly guidance lecture for visitors in the area between the two holy shrines, aiming to increase religious and jurisprudential awareness.

Mr. Abbas Al-Zamili delivered the lecture, addressing a series of guiding and instructive topics that touch on the lives of believers and their religious conduct, in addition to answering visitors' questions posed through discussion papers to clarify them for the public benefit.

These councils contribute to instilling religious and jurisprudential awareness, and connecting visitors with the concepts of guidance and reform.



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