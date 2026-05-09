Al-Abbas Holy Shrine provides clean water to more than 640,000 beneficiaries (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provides potable water to more than 640,000 beneficiaries through 41 advanced water desalination stations.

The head of the Engineering Projects Department at the Holy Shrine, Engineer Diyaa Majid Al-Sa'egh, said, "The Holy Shrine continues to implement its service projects aimed at providing clean water to citizens and visitors by establishing and operating advanced water desalination plants in several Iraqi provinces."

He added that "the projects for providing clean water represent an important step in supporting the community's service reality, and they are part of the humanitarian initiatives adopted by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to serve the visitors and residents of Karbala and several Iraqi cities."

He explained that "the holy shrine has established 41 free water desalination stations, which operate with advanced technologies and high health and environmental standards, and their implementation and maintenance are overseen by the water division of the department."

Al-Sa'egh explained that "the stations operate with reverse osmosis (RO) technology to ensure the provision of water with global health standards in vital locations, including popular areas, schools, universities, and hospitals."

He pointed out that "the production capacity of the stations is about 180,000 liters per hour, benefiting 640,150 people."

He added that "the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine also established the Al-Fiyada station located on the (Ya Hussayn) road in



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