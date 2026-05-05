Sayed Al-Safi: Covenant of Imam Ali to Malik Al-Ashtar essential for every leader and administrator in societies

ABNA24 - The Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad al-Safi, affirmed that the Covenant of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) to Malik al-Ashtar is essential for every leader and administrator in societies.

This came during his reception of the head of the House of Sciences of Nahj al-Balagha at the holy shrine, Dr. Lewa Al-Hassan Al-Attiyah, and listening to a detailed explanation about the house's scientific efforts and activities to spread the thought of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him), and its latest publication, "The Covenant of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) to Malik al-Ashtar."

His Eminence Sayed Al-Safi praised the latest publication of the house and the artistic and scientific precision that accompanied the design, affirming that providing this great humanitarian document in an accessible manner contributes to spreading the values of justice and superior management among various segments of society, emphasizing the need for every leader and administrator in communities for this document.

His Eminence directed to intensify the specialized courses on the book "Nahj al-Balagha" that the house holds in several Iraqi provinces every Tuesday, and to expand their geographical scope to ensure the dissemination of this knowledge to various segments of society and to continue this sound educational approach.

His Eminence emphasized the importance of giving an academic scientific character to some cultural activities organized by the house, and creating a state of dynamic interaction with the elites and universities in the capital, Baghdad. He explained that linking the intellectual heritage of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him) with modern academic research could open new horizons for study and analysis, thereby enhancing the presence of original thought in leading scientific institutions.

For his part, Al-Attiyah said: The meeting with His Eminence Al-Safi witnessed the presentation of the quarterly report on the house's activities and works for the first semester of this year, including knowledge programs and educational projects for various segments of society, along with an explanation of the methodology adopted in employing the contents of Nahj al-Balagha, as it is an intellectual and educational reference capable of bringing about structural transformations in social awareness.

He added that His Eminence Sayed Al-Safi provided a series of directives emphasizing the necessity of continuing to disseminate the knowledge of Nahj al-Balagha sciences and expanding their circulation within the community, as well as the importance of intellectual investment in the members of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine through specialized programs aimed at enriching their intellectual capacities and developing their administrative skills in light of the principles of Nahj al-Balagha.



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