More than 260 journalists martyred in Gaza as world press freedom marked amid escalating targeting

ABNA24 - As the world marks World Press Freedom Day, Palestinian institutions and officials have sounded the alarm over an unprecedented toll on journalists in Gaza, where ongoing Israeli attacks have turned reporting into a life-threatening mission.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO), at least 262 journalists and media workers have been killed since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023, in what it described as one of the highest death tolls for journalists in any conflict.

The GMO said the figures reflect a “systematic policy to silence the Palestinian voice and prevent the truth from being told.”

In addition to those martyred, more than 420 journalists have been injured, some suffering severe, life-altering wounds, while at least 50 have been detained under harsh conditions. Three others remain missing, with growing fears over their fate.

Parallel reports by Palestinian prisoner advocacy groups indicate that the targeting of journalists has been both widespread and deliberate, forming part of a broader campaign involving killings, arrests, harassment, and restrictions on media work across Gaza and the West Bank.

The reports highlight that many journalists were targeted while actively documenting air strikes and destruction on the ground.

Others have continued working under extreme conditions, including constant bombardment, communications blackouts, and the destruction of media offices, leaving the press environment in near-total collapse.

More than 240 journalists have reportedly been detained during the war, with over 40 still in custody, including around 20 held under administrative detention without formal charges. Among them are several female journalists.

Cases of enforced disappearance have also been documented, with at least two journalists still unaccounted for.

Testimonies from released detainees and rights organizations point to harsh detention conditions, including physical and psychological abuse, medical neglect, prolonged isolation, and denial of family visits. Some journalists were released in critical health condition after months in custody.

Palestinian institutions argue that these violations constitute grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, and may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

They have called for urgent international action, including the protection of journalists, the release of detainees, and accountability for those responsible.

Organizations also warned that continued attacks on media workers represent a direct assault on freedom of expression and the global right to access information.

Despite the risks, Palestinian journalists continue their work, insisting that efforts to silence them will not succeed in erasing the reality on the ground.



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