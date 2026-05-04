Palestinian child martyred in Israeli drone attack in Gaza

ABNA24 - A Palestinian child was martyred on Sunday morning, succumbing to shrapnel wounds following an Israeli attack in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area of southern Khan Yunis, where the child Riyad Abu Nemer was present.

The kid sustained severe injuries and was later pronounced dead after being transferred to Nasser Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army opened machinegun fire and launched aerial and artillery attacks in other areas of Gaza, with no reported casualties.



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