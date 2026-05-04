Al-Kafeel Nurseries allocate 2,600 seedlings to decorate entrances, surroundings of Al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24- The Al-Kafeel Nurseries Group, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, announced the allocation of more than 2,600 seedlings to decorate the entrances of the holy shrine, its surroundings, and the roads leading to it.

The group official, Mr. Muhammad Harbi, said: "The staff of the decoration unit works on spreading and decorating the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), its doors, surroundings, and the roads leading to it, in addition to the sites and sections of the holy shrine, with ornamental plants. They also decorate the halls and platforms for religious events, activities, and conferences inside and outside the province of Karbala."

He added that "the number of plants designated for the holy courtyard, its doors, surroundings, and other locations exceeds 2,600 seedlings, while the types of plants used for decoration exceed 20 varieties, including shade, seasonal, and outdoor plants."

Harbi explained that "maintenance, care, and organization of the plants are carried out daily at all sites, under the supervision of highly experienced agricultural engineers," pointing out that "the planting and decoration of plants at the holy shrine sites aim to improve the environment and the esthetic scene there."



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