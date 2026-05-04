Israeli authorities force Palestinian man to empty home ahead of forced demolition

ABNA24 - Israeli authorities on Sunday forced a Palestinian resident of Occupied Al-Quds to empty his home in the town of Umm Tuba, south of Al-Quds, in preparation for its forced demolition under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

The Al-Quds Governorate said that the Israeli municipality compelled resident Mohammad Abdul Raouf Abu Tir to vacate his home despite his payment of heavy fines totaling 45,000 shekels in attempts to delay the demolition order or obtain a permit, without success.

The house is home to a family of nine, most of them children, who now face the threat of displacement amid ongoing pressure from Israeli authorities.

The governorate added that the family was forced to carry out the demolition themselves to avoid additional costs imposed by the municipality, including fees for demolition equipment and further fines. The home consists of two apartments with a total area of approximately 160 square meters.

The Al-Quds Governorate said the measures in Umm Tuba are part of a systematic policy aimed at displacing Palestinian residents in favor of settlement expansion projects.

Meanwhile, a report by the Wadi Hilweh Information Center documented a rise in demolitions across Al-Quds during April, with 26 structures demolished, most of them through forced self-demolition.

According to the report, demolitions were concentrated in Silwan, particularly the al-Bustan neighborhood, as well as Umm Tuba and Jabal al-Mukaber, amid increasing pressure on Palestinian residents in these areas.



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