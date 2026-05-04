Al-Abbas Shrine holds "Abaya of Light" festival to honor female students wearing Hijab

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held the "Abaya of Light" festival to honor female students wearing the Iraqi abaya at the Al-Musayyib Technical Institute.

The festival was organized by the University and School Relations Division of the Public Relations Department at the Holy Shrine, as part of the National Al-Kafeel Youth Project, in collaboration with the institute affiliated with the Middle Euphrates Technical University.

The head of the department, Mr. Mahmoud Taher, said: "The festival included honoring more than 120 female students wearing the Iraqi abaya at the institute, reinforcing the principles of modesty and cultural and religious identity."

He added that "the festival is part of a series of programs aimed at enhancing the presence of the Iraqi abaya in educational institutions, as a symbol of authentic values."

For his part, the Dean of the Institute, Dr. Malik Ni'ma Al-Khazraji, explained that "the festival represents a unique initiative to honor the female students of the institute for their modesty and dignity," affirming that "these initiatives contribute to supporting moral values and reinforcing cultural and religious identity within educational institutions."

The festival activities witnessed the honoring of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine with a distinguished shield by the institute in appreciation of its efforts.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine aims, through these activities, to promote adherence to authentic Islamic values and to establish the culture of the abaya among different segments of society.



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