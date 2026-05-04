Al-Abbas Holy Shrine supplies displacement centers in Lebanon with relief, service materials

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues its humanitarian efforts to support Lebanese displaced people by providing a range of relief and service materials that contribute to improving living conditions within displacement centers.

The director of the Islamic Center for Strategic Studies affiliated with the Holy Shrine in Lebanon and one of the organizers of the relief campaign, Sheikh Hassan Ahmed Al-Hadi, said: "The efforts of the Holy Shrine in Lebanon were not limited to the central kitchen but included a wide range of initiatives and relief services during the war period."

He added, "The efforts included equipping several centers in different areas with essential materials, including washing machines and gas cylinders, as well as providing fuel, to meet the daily needs of the affected families and alleviate their suffering under the current circumstances."

He continued that the initiative included providing direct financial support to the displaced and steadfast people in the south and some areas of Baalbek, as aid was distributed in Tire, Ghazieh, Nabatieh, and Haboush, as well as Zahle and the regions of Baalbek, Hermel, the Kharoub region, and the villages surrounding these areas in cooperation with local entities and religious figures.

This initiative is part of a package of relief programs implemented by the holy shrine in response to the directives of the supreme religious authority, aimed at supporting the Lebanese people in light of the war's repercussions an