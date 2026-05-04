Chilean workers declare solidarity with Iran, Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: On International Workers’ Day, a significant rally in Santiago, Chile, saw labor unions and workers expressing solidarity with Iran and Palestine, alongside their domestic demands.

The main avenue, La Alameda, hosted one of the largest May Day marches in recent years, where calls for workers’ rights intertwined with strong political and international statements.

Participants emphasized national sovereignty and the fight against imperialism as crucial global labor demands. Several attendees specifically highlighted Iran, Palestine, and Yemen as examples of resistance against imperialism and Zionism.

One demonstrator noted that defensive actions by Iran, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah, and Yemeni forces have created significant capacity, fostering hope among global workers for continued struggle against imperialistic forces.

The event marked the first Workers’ Day celebration since the rise of far-right politician Jose Antonio Kast, an ally of US President Donald Trump.

The protest featured a blend of domestic economic criticisms with the display of Cuban, Iranian, and Palestinian flags, symbolizing the connection between national issues and international affairs.

Speakers called for a unified, transnational approach among workers to combat imperialism and capitalism, pointing to current global conflicts as evidence that labor demands have transcended national borders.

The historical context of Latin America’s struggle against foreign influence, exemplified by the Cuban Revolution, was also invoked, underscoring the deep-rooted anti-imperialist sentiment in the region. The overarching message was clear: labor’s fight is increasingly a global one.

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