Iran inflicted heavy blows on Israeli regime - Iraqi analyst

ABNA24 - An Iraqi analyst warned that Washington may use the ceasefire to regroup and rearm, saying Iran inflicted significant losses on the Israeli regime.

Iraqi political analyst Ibrahim al‑Saraj warned that the United States could exploit the ceasefire to reorganize its forces, rearm, and resume the war.

Al‑Saraj stressed that Iran seeks a genuine end to the war, not a situation in which Washington uses the pause to reorganize and equip its forces before launching new military actions against the Islamic Republic.

He added that Iran has caused considerable damage to the Israeli regime and led to the collapse of its internal front, which he said confirms that the Islamic Republic is the victor in the war.



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