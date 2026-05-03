Iraqi Sunni Scholar Praises Woman’s Stand for Exposing U.S. Government Abuses

ABNA24 - Sheikh Khaled al-Mulla, head of the Iraqi Sunni Scholars Association, considers a woman's act of exposing American government crimes in the presence of the US Secretary of War as an example of the "human conscience."Sheikh Khaled al-Mulla, head of the Iraqi Sunni Scholars Association, reacted in a post on the social network X to the act of a woman who, facing Hegseth, the US Secretary of War, exposed the crimes of the American government.

He emphasized: "This act proves that human conscience has a universal language."



Al-Mulla continued: "When she speaks with 'passion and enthusiasm' about children in an Iranian school or anywhere else, she does not look at their passports or religion, but rather at their 'stolen innocence.'"



"This independent moral stance is what makes her voice heard and impactful, because it stems from a firm principle, not from political interests."



"This woman's stance is a proof for everyone. If she, with all her differences, has found a place in her heart for the pain of Iranian children whom she does not know, then what is the excuse of those closer [to these issues], or a conscience that sees injustice yet remains silent?"



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