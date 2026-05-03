Senior Hamas official: Escalating settler violence in West Bank “organized crimes”

ABNA24 - Senior Hamas official Abdul-Rahman Shadeed has condemned the escalating settler attacks and violations in the occupied West Bank as “organized and systematic crimes.”

In a statement on Saturday, Shadeed said that these settler crimes would only increase the Palestinian people’s attachment to their land and would fuel their determination to defend their rights.

“Settler attacks in West Bank villages and towns, alongside daily army raids, are part of a broader policy of collective punishment, intimidation of civilians, and attempts to force them into displacement, a goal that will not be achieved by the terrorist occupation government,” Shadeed stressed.

The Hamas official urged Palestinian citizens in the West Bank to close ranks and use all available means to repel settler attacks and strengthen the steadfastness of residents in the affected areas.

Extremist settler groups attacked, under military protection, different areas of the West Bank today, injuring at least six Palestinians and damaging agricultural property.



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