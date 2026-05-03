Scientific Academy of Al-Abbas Shrine announces opening of registration the Quran Memorization Project

ABNA24 - The Scientific Academy of the Holy Quran at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the opening of registration for the Quran Memorization Project.

The project is organized by the Memorization Unit at the Holy Quran Institute in Karbala, affiliated with the complex.

Conditions for joining the project:

1- The applicant must memorize verses (83–97) from the blessed Surah Al-Kahf.

2- The applicant must be between 9 and 13 years old.

3- The project is exclusively for males.

4- The applicant must be exclusively from the center of Karbala Governorate.

5- The applicant must pass the correct reading test.

Please note that the project seats are limited, and registration will close once the number is complete.

The interview will be on Friday, May 8, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Location: Al-Alqami Visitors Complex – Quranic Institute – opposite Karbala University (Fareeha).



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