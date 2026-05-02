Dr. Shahriari: Persian Gulf is a brilliant page in history of Islamic civilization

ABNA24 - Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought Hojjat al-Islam Dr. Hamid Shahriari congratulated Persian Gulf National Day in a tweet.
The text of the Secretary-General's tweet is as follows:
The Persian Gulf is a brilliant page in the history of Islamic civilization.
Preserving this ancient heritage depends on the unity, rationality, and cooperation of the countries of the region.
/129
2 May 2026 - 11:36
News ID: 1808715
Source: Taghrib News
Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought Hojjat al-Islam Dr. Hamid Shahriari congratulated Persian Gulf National Day in a tweet.
ABNA24 - Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought Hojjat al-Islam Dr. Hamid Shahriari congratulated Persian Gulf National Day in a tweet.
Your Comment