  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Rituals of reciting Dua al-Nudbah in courtyard of al-Abbas shrine (+Photos)

2 May 2026 - 09:35
News ID: 1808618
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Rituals of reciting Dua al-Nudbah in courtyard of al-Abbas shrine (+Photos)

The courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed the recitation of the Du'a al-Nudbah this Friday morning, attended by a gathering of visitors.

ABNA24 - The courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed the recitation of the Du'a al-Nudbah this Friday morning, attended by a gathering of visitors.

The supplication recitation ceremony was performed in a worshipful and spiritual atmosphere, with the participation of a group of visitors to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine prepare the appropriate atmosphere for reading the supplication by providing prayer books, organizing worship areas, and offering necessary services to the visitors.

/129

A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha