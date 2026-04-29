Yemen Foreign Ministry condemns US piracy, affirms full solidarity with Iran

ABNA24 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Sanaa issued a press statement on Tuesday following the UN Security Council’s open debate on maritime security, strongly condemning recent American and Israeli movements in the region.

The ministry denounced the “US-Israeli aggression” against the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as acts of piracy in the Gulf of Oman and the seizure of commercial vessel crews.

The statement asserted that these practices constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the freedom of navigation, leading to global supply chain disruptions and surging energy and food costs.

The ministry affirmed the legitimacy of the measures taken by Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the sovereign right of nations to self-defense and the restriction of navigation within their territorial waters to counter security threats. It maintained that the only solution for regional stability lies in addressing the root causes: the ongoing provocations by the United States and Israeli occupation.

In its statement, the ministry cautioned external parties against sliding into actions that would further complicate the situation and inflict additional damage on an already struggling global economy.

The ministry welcomed Pakistani mediation efforts aimed at ending the tension and aggression against Iran.

The statement reaffirmed that Yemen is “not neutral” regarding the ongoing attacks on Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine, stressing that its supportive stance remains clear and unwavering.

This statement comes amid heightened tensions in international waterways and a sharp international divide over the mechanisms for securing maritime navigation.



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