Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers defile Aqsa Mosque under police guard

ABNA24 - Hordes of extremist Jewish settlers escorted by police officers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards on Tuesday morning and later in the afternoon, amid tight restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshipers to the holy site.

According to the Islamic Awqaf Administration in Occupied Jerusalem, at least 242 settlers entered the Mosque in different groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards in the morning.

During their tours at the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates and prevented many of them from entering the holy site.



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