Video: Conquering the Peaks of Righteous Sovereignty with Strong Will

AhlulBayt News Agency: The path of the Straight Path (Sirat al-Mustaqim) is a route full of deviating attractions and satanic temptations, which can only be traversed with a steadfast will. Whoever perseveres on this path will reach a peak where the realization of God's religious sovereignty, the establishment of truth and justice, and the attainment of the purpose of human creation find their meaning. This great responsibility today rests upon the shoulders of the youth of this era more than ever before.