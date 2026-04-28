Martyrs Blood to Wash Away Humiliation Brought by Authority Selling Lebanon to Israelis - Hezbollah Lawmaker

ABNA24 - Member of the Loyalty to the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Bloc, MP Ali Ammar, affirmed that the people of the Resistance and the families of its martyrs throughout Lebanon are the embodiment of patriotism and need no certificate of belonging, adding that the blood of their sons will wash away the shame of an authority that brings humiliation and disgrace upon its nation.

In a statement, MP Ammar said, “It is enough of a disgrace that Netanyahu has made them complicit in every act of aggression he perpetrates against our country, and in the blood of every child he spills these days in the South.” He added, “Launching accusations against an entire sect and inciting hatred against it will not enable a wretched authority to sell the country to the Zionists.”

He emphasized that “the people of the South, the Bekaa Valley, and the southern suburbs of Beirut are paying the price in blood to defend Lebanon, so that we may have a homeland. Any attempt to harm them is an attack on the sacrifices of every free and honorable resistance fighter, and on every patriotic individual.”

MP Ammar stressed that the resistance will remain the symbol of the nation’s dignity, while those who surrender and betray will not gain an iota of national honor through their subservience to the invaders.



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