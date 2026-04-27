Grid Manufacturing Department completes installation of three historical grids at Askariyayn Shrine Museum

ABNA24 - The Department of Shrine Grids and Doors at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has completed the installation of three historical Grids from the Askariyayn's (p) Holy Shrine in its museum.

The department head, Mr. Nadhem al-Gharabi, stated, "Our staff has completed the installation of three historical grids from the Askariyayn Holy Shrine in its museum in Samarra, after their complete restoration in several stages, according to precise technical and engineering specifications to preserve their heritage value."

He added, "The grids installed in the museum include one that is over 325 years old, another that is over 63 years old, and a third from the sacred crypt of Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance), which is approximately 840 years old. These grids are now available for visitors to view and appreciate."

For his part, Mr. Ahmed Qais Al-Saffar from the department explained that "the three grids were restored within the technical divisions of the grid manufacturing department, and then placed in wooden boxes specially designed to protect them during the transfer process."



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