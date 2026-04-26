Hamas delegation concludes official visit to Malaysia

ABNA24 - A top delegation from the Hamas Movement has concluded an official visit to Malaysia, where it held meetings with government officials and national figures.

According to a statement released by Hamas on Saturday, the delegation included members of its political bureau Basem Naim and Fawzi Barhoum.

The visit featured a series of meetings, most notably with deputy premier Ahmad Hamidi, in addition to several government officials, and representatives of parties and civil society organizations.

Hamas explained that its delegation’s visit to Malaysia was part of efforts to strengthen ties with brotherly countries, brief them on developments in the Palestinian arena amid the ongoing Israeli aggression, and explore ways to support the Palestinian people in confronting current challenges.



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