Four people martyred in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - Israeli attacks have killed at least four people in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district, according to the state news agency, as Israel continues its strikes despite a three‑week extension of the ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Two Israeli strikes, one targeting a truck and another a motorcycle in the town of Yohmor al‑Shaqif, left four people dead, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Saturday.

The Israeli army also targeted today the areas of Qantara, Qusayr, Wadi Hassan, Yohmor al-Shaqif, and Houla with artillery shelling, NNA said.

The attacks are the latest to have rocked southern Lebanon since US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire extension on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the city of Bint Jbeil, in southern Lebanon, Israeli soldiers reportedly blew up buildings on Saturday morning.

Al Jazeera correspondents on the ground separately reported the detonation of homes and buildings in the city of Khiyam.





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