Pakistani students pen emotional tributes to martyred schoolgirls of Minab

ABNA24 - Students in Pakistan's Hyderabad have poured their hearts into handwritten letters and artwork honoring the innocent schoolgirls martyred in Minab, in a moving cross-border display of grief and solidarity.

The "Emotional Letter-Writing and Painting Competition" was organized to commemorate the martyrdom of the Leader of the Ummah, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the innocent student martyrs of the Shajareh Tayyiba School in Minab, Iran.

The event, titled "In Memory of the Oppressed Blossoms," was held in collaboration with Iran's House of Culture in Hyderabad, Sindh, and the Sirat-e-Ilahi School and Institute. Participants penned heartfelt messages addressed to the martyred children of Minab and their grieving families, continuing a series of programs by the Iranian cultural center to honor the martyred Leader and the young victims.



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