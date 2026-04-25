A campaign to wash, clean surroundings of Al-Abbas Shrine

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine carried out a campaign to wash and clean the surrounding area of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

This came as part of his ongoing field efforts to clean and prepare the roads leading to the Noble Sanctuary.

The campaign included washing the floors, main corridors, and entrances using specialized machinery, removing waste, and organizing the area in line with the density of visitor traffic, to ensure smooth movement and provide a comfortable atmosphere for them during the Ziyarat ceremonies.

These activities are part of a regular program implemented by the department to maintain the public cleanliness of the area surrounding the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine, preparing it for the visitors arriving in the city of Karbala.



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