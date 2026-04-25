Euro-Med Monitor: Israeli Forces Accused of Systematic Looting in Southern Lebanon

Abn24 - The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has revealed documented testimonies indicating a pattern of Israeli forces looting civilian property in southern Lebanon, including breaking into homes and stealing money and personal belongings, in a serious violation of international humanitarian law that amounts to war crimes.

The organization explained that these practices are not limited to isolated incidents but are repeated on a wide scale and with the knowledge of military leadership in the absence of accountability, suggesting they have become a systematic behavior during military operations.

It noted that these testimonies align with media reports, including those published by Haaretz, which described soldiers openly transporting civilian property using military vehicles, reflecting an environment of impunity.

The Euro-Med cited accounts from civilians who said their homes were looted after being raided, including the theft of gold and personal belongings, alongside partial destruction of homes and instances of forced displacement.

It added that similar patterns have previously been documented in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, involving the theft of property during raids or at military checkpoints, sometimes under threat or through the use of force.

The organization stressed that looting is prohibited under international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention and the Rome Statute, and constitutes a war crime. It called for independent international investigations and accountability for those responsible.

It also urged enabling the International Criminal Court to examine these crimes, activating universal jurisdiction, imposing international sanctions, and halting military cooperation with Israel to ensure an end to impunity.



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