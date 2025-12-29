Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli received senior cleric in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Abolqasem Alidoust, President of the Institute of Islamic Jurisprudence and Law at the Center for the Iranian-Islamic Model of Progress and a senior lecturer of advanced jurisprudence at the Seminary of Qom, met and held talks with Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli.

The meeting took place on the Sunday, December 28, 2025, during which Ayatollah Alidoust attended at the residence of Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, engaged in discussions with him, and presented reports on key scientific and research activities.





