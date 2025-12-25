Palestinian prisoners face worsening health neglect in Israeli jails

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian prisoners’ rights organization has warned that health conditions inside Israeli prisons are deteriorating, citing medical neglect, shortages of essential medicines, and inadequate care for sick detainees.

The Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs said in a Wednesday statement that its legal team uncovered extremely harsh humanitarian conditions faced by Palestinian inmates in Ofer and Negev prisons.

The commission explained that these findings came after field visits that revealed disturbing realities in detention and interrogation centers.

According to the group, detainees reported a severe lack of clothing and blankets, forcing them to rely on worn-out and insufficient garments.

It described such treatment as a blatant violation of humanitarian and international standards.

The commission added that Palestinian prisoners continue to face restrictions on family visits, causing significant psychological distress.

It also noted that detainees are subjected to abrupt and frequent transfers between prison sections and facilities, used as a method of psychological and physical pressure.

The legal team documented numerous complaints of mistreatment, including degrading searches, collective punishments, and constant restrictions that undermine prisoners’ dignity and basic rights.

The commission stressed that these practices constitute serious breaches of international humanitarian law and global conventions.

It held Israeli authorities fully responsible for the safety and welfare of detainees and called for urgent action to end the violations.

In a related report, the Asra Media Office said Israeli officials intensified repressive measures in the isolation section of Ganot Prison throughout December.

It noted that prison units carried out three consecutive raids on December 14, 16, and 19, during which detainees were beaten and abused indiscriminately.

The office added that harsh isolation conditions persist without improvement, marked by extreme cold and a lack of basic necessities.

It held Israeli authorities accountable for the consequences of isolation and repression policies, urging immediate legal and humanitarian intervention.

The overall conditions of Palestinian inmates remain alarming, characterized by poor hygiene, ongoing torture, mistreatment, and systemic oppression.

Palestinian prisoners have repeatedly resorted to prolonged hunger strikes to protest what they view as unjust detention.

Human rights groups continue to report that Israel violates the rights and freedoms guaranteed to detainees under the Fourth Geneva Convention and international law.

/129