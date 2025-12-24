Sheikh Sabri warns of dangerous phase in al-Quds

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, head of the Higher Islamic Council in Occupied al-Quds, warned that the holy city is facing a dangerous stage as the extremist Israeli government proceeds without deterrence in its plan to demolish and divide the Aqsa Mosque.

“Al-Quds is going through a painful phase due to Israel’s extremist practices,” Sheikh Sabri stated in press remarks on Monday.

He added, “The residents of al-Quds are paying a heavy price for defending the Aqsa Mosque, left without support amid complete international silence.”

Sheikh Sabri further noted, “The policy of demolishing homes, displacing civilians, and uprooting families continues and has escalated recently, under the supervision of extremist Jewish groups that have gained direct influence within the government.”

He explained that these groups are directly involved in demolishing Palestinian homes and abusing the people of al-Quds, accusing them of inciting destruction and killing, while persisting in desecrating the Aqsa Mosque.

“Such violations are being carried out openly before the eyes of the entire world, without any real action to stop them,” he stressed, describing them as part of a “systematic war targeting the Palestinian people’s presence on their land.”

