Jewish settlers kill five sheep in Kisan village

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of Jewish settlers caused the death of five sheep in the village of Kisan, located east of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that the settlers sprayed toxic pesticides on Palestinian-owned land in the northern part of the village. The sheep, grazing on the grass in the area, died as a result.

The West Bank and Jerusalem have recently witnessed a sharp rise in Israeli violations and assaults. The Palestine Information Center “Mu’ta” documented 7,066 violations during November 2025, including the killing of 25 Palestinians and the injury of 309 others.

