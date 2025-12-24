British pro-Palestine detainees continue 51-day hunger strike amid health crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Six British detainees from the “Palestine Action” group have continued their open-ended hunger strike for the 51st consecutive day, with medical experts warning of severe health deterioration that could result in death.

According to British official sources, families of the detainees and human rights organizations reported that several of them have been hospitalized since the strike began on November 2. Among them are Ammo Gibb, Caesar Zahra, and Kamron Ahmed, whose family stated that his condition has “exceeded the emergency point.”

The families of the detainees appealed to the British government for urgent humanitarian intervention.

The hunger strikers are being held in different prisons across England, demanding immediate release on bail, removal of restrictions, revocation of the “terrorist group” classification of Palestine Action, guarantees of a fair trial, and the closure of Israeli company Elbit Systems’ factories in Britain.

The detainees face charges related to protest actions against facilities connected to the Israeli occupation, including Elbit Systems factories and the RAF Brize Norton base. Their trials are scheduled between 2026 and 2027, despite British law stipulating a maximum of six months for pretrial detention.

