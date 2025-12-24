Photos: Women’s Division of l-Abbas Shrine celebrates birth of Imam al-Baqir

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Women’s Religious Guidance Division, part of the Office of the Senior Official for Women’s Affairs at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, organized a celebration marking the birth anniversaries of Imams Mohammad al-Baqer and Ali al-Hadi (peace be upon them).

The event took place in the basement of Imam Musa al-Kadhem (peace be upon him) within the holy shrine, attended by a group of female visitors.

Ms. Adhra Al-Shami, head of the department, explained: “The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and the special Ziyarat of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him). It was followed by a lecture titled ‘The Struggle of the Imams of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and Their Role in Preserving the Path of the Imams,’ delivered by Ms. Rujaiya Ali, head of the Media and Activities Unit.”

She added, “The program also included an interactive quiz related to the occasion, in which female visitors participated, along with the ‘Al-Kafeel Buds’ competition for children attending with their families. The aim was to instill religious culture and distribute gifts to the participants.”

The Religious Guidance Division remains committed to organizing cultural, educational, and celebratory programs on religious occasions to honor the Imams of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

/129