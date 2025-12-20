Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Delegation Visits Qom City Museum (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation from the Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, reviewed the experience of the Qom City Museum in preserving and displaying Islamic heritage artefacts.

The visit was part of the tours of the Al-Kafeel Museum Department delegation in Iran to observe the solid museum experiences in preserving and displaying Islamic heritage, with the aim of enhancing museum expertise.

The assistant head of the department, Dr. Shawqi Al-Mousawi, said: "Our tour in the holy city of Qom included a visit to the city's heritage museum located next to the shrine of Lady Fatima al-Masoomah (peace be upon her), where we explored the museum's rich collection of artefacts that represent a living memory of Islamic heritage through different eras."

He added that "the museum represents a solid model for preserving heritage due to its collection of precious Quranic and historical manuscripts, in addition to metal artefacts and large doors made in the art of arabesque, as well as Islamic coins, handwoven textiles, and white weapons."

Shawqi mentioned that "the visit is part of the efforts of the Kafeel Museum to enhance the expertise of its staff in scientific fields related to museums and to contribute to preserving and safeguarding heritage based on solid scientific foundations."