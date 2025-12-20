50,000 Palestinians Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli security restrictions that limited access to the holy site.

According to the Islamic Awqaf Administration in Jerusalem, approximately 50,000 Muslim worshipers attended the Friday khutba (sermon) and prayer at the Aqsa Mosque.

Reports indicated that Israeli occupation police prevented thousands of worshipers from entering the Mosque and barred many others from entering Jerusalem to participate in the Friday prayer.

Meanwhile, a number of Jerusalemite men and women who are banned from entering the Mosque were forced to perform the Friday prayer in the streets of the holy city.

