50,000 Palestinians Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque

20 December 2025 - 09:07
Source: Palestine Info
Around 50,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restrictions. Thousands were prevented from entering the Mosque or Jerusalem, while banned residents prayed in the streets

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli security restrictions that limited access to the holy site.

According to the Islamic Awqaf Administration in Jerusalem, approximately 50,000 Muslim worshipers attended the Friday khutba (sermon) and prayer at the Aqsa Mosque.

Reports indicated that Israeli occupation police prevented thousands of worshipers from entering the Mosque and barred many others from entering Jerusalem to participate in the Friday prayer.

Meanwhile, a number of Jerusalemite men and women who are banned from entering the Mosque were forced to perform the Friday prayer in the streets of the holy city.

