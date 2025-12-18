250 illegal Jewish settlers storm Aqsa Mosque under Israeli police protection

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers stormed and desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Wednesday morning and again in the afternoon, coinciding with the third day of the Hanukkah holiday, under heavy protection from Israeli police forces.

According to local Jerusalemite sources, at least 251 settlers entered the Mosque through the Maghariba Gate and roamed its courtyards while being escorted by police.

During their tours of the Islamic holy site, settlers listened to lectures from rabbis about the so-called temple mount, and several provocatively performed Talmudic prayers, particularly in the eastern section of the Mosque and on the staircase leading to the Dome of the Rock plateau.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation police imposed strict movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Mosque’s gates and prevented many of them from accessing the holy site.

