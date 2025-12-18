Women's Quranic Institute celebrates birth anniversary of Lady Fatima al-Zahra

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Women's Quranic Institute, affiliated with the Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, organised a celebration marking the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her).

The ceremony organised by the Al-Barakiya Centre affiliated with the institute began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a segment where the song titled "Zahra Shadha Al-Mishkat" was performed by the Al-Siddiqa Choir.

The celebration included a segment on the titles of alZahra (peace be upon her), presented by a group of young students from the centre, which reflected the origin and meaning of the title and how it corresponds to her personality (peace be upon her).

The Women's Quranic Institute is keen on commemorating the occasions of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) with the aim of spreading their blessed legacy and strengthening the community's connection to their noble values.



