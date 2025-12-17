Holding Chastity Week events at Najaf Al-Kafeel University coinciding with birth of Lady Fatima (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Al-Kafeel University witnessed the holding of the Chastity Week events in Iraqi universities for the year 1447 AH, in cooperation with the Imam Ali's (p) Holy Shrine (Alawi Platform).

The events were attended by the university president, Professor Dr. Nawras Shaheed Al-Dahan, several deans of colleges, along with faculty members, a group of students, and a delegation from the Imam Ali's (p) Holy Shrine – the Alawi platform.

The event was held in reverence and joy to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) as part of a series of activities organised by the Alawi platform in Iraqi universities, aiming to instill moral and social values and enhance the cultural and religious identity among students.

The events included a lecture on the biography of Lady Fatima (peace be upon her) delivered by Mr. Jaafar Al-Mushash'a, followed by a poetry presented by poet Zaid Reda Al-Kaabi, where students enjoyed the educational and cultural content of these activities.

Al-Kafeel University is keen on organising such cultural and educational activities, aimed at instilling noble values and ethical principles in the hearts of the rising generation, reflecting its efforts to create a stimulating and distinguished cultural and ethical environment.



