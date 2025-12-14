Israeli occupation forces order six Palestinian families to evacuate homes in Nablus

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation authority (IOA) forced six Palestinian families on Saturday to evacuate their homes in Nablus City, preparing to demolish them under the pretext that they are located in Area C of the West Bank.

The homes are situated on al-Ta’awun al-Uluwi Street in Nablus, in an area officially classified as “B,” which falls under the administrative control of the Palestinian Authority.

Resident Laith Abed reported that he, along with his father and brother, and his neighbor Ashraf Hattab with his father and brother, began evacuating their homes. These properties consist of three houses containing six apartments.

Abed explained that they were compelled to leave after receiving demolition orders from the Israeli high court, which set December 31, 2025, as the final deadline for evacuation and demolition, falsely claiming the homes are located in Area C under Israeli control.

These houses, along with 10 others, have been under demolition orders since 2021. Each accommodates between two and four families.

Abed confirmed that according to maps obtained by the families, all the houses are located in a Palestinian-administered Area B, while the Israeli army insists they are in Area C.

He added that over the past two years, the Israeli army demolished six inhabited homes in the same area, noting that all of the houses had been built more than 15 years ago.

/129