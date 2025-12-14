849 settlers storm Aqsa Mosque under Israeli police protection

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestine Media Center reported that 849 Jewish settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied Jerusalem last week, escorted and protected by Israeli police forces.

In a statement released Saturday, the Media Center said it documented 498 violations committed by Israeli forces and settlers in Jerusalem during November 2025, including assaults that killed four Palestinians and injured 41 others.

The report further explained that these violations involved police detentions, demolitions, break-ins, settler attacks, and the appropriation of Palestinian property.

