Al-Abbas Holy Shrine holds coming-of-age ceremony in Sinjar honoring Lady Fatima’s birth anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Religious Affairs Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine organised the central ceremony for the age of religious obligation in the Nineveh Governorate, commemorating the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her).

The ceremony was held in the district of Sinjar, with the participation of a number of the assigned girls and their families, along with the presence of religious and social figures.

The head of the Guidance and Support Division, Sheikh Haidar Al-Aaredi, said: "Holding the coming-of-age ceremony on this blessed occasion in the Sinjar district carries a humanitarian and educational message that the building of society begins with the construction of a person committed to their religious values."

He added, "These activities are part of a comprehensive program through which the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine seeks to support committed families and enhance the religious identity of girls."

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of blessed gifts from the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), in addition to certificates of appreciation for the assigned girls.