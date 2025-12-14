Scientific Complex launches activities of week celebrating birth of Lady Fatima in Basra

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Scientific Complex of the Holy Quran at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launched the activities of the week celebrating the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima (peace be upon her) in Basra, on the occasion of her blessed birth anniversary.

The Quranic Projects Centre, part of the Scientific Complex, organises the events as part of its Quranic project "Minbars Al-Noor," in collaboration with the Al-Fadhil Ibn Yasar Al-Basri School for Hawza Studies and the Union of Quran Reciters in Basra.

The week included the establishment of several Quranic gatherings, the first of which was in the district of Al-Zubair. The branch of the Al-Ain Social Care Foundation was hosted, with the presence of a group of believers and those interested in Quranic and Hawza affairs. It featured blessed recitations by the young Quranic talents Muhammad Ali Sadiq, Muhammad Hassan, and Youssef Al-Mahna.

Following that, a welcoming and informative speech was delivered by the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority in Najaf Ashraf, His Eminence Sayed Asif Al-Layibi, who expressed his pride in this distinguished Quranic project, praising the efforts of the Holy Shrine in spreading the culture of the Two Weights; the Holy Quran and the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them). The gathering concluded with a collective recitation presented by the Thaqalayn Group for collective recitation.

This gathering marks the beginning of a series of Quranic events that will continue in the districts of Basra Governorate, carrying the message of light and guidance, and affirming the leading role of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine in serving the Holy Quran and the community.

