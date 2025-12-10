Symposium in Sana’a Honors Lady Fatimah al-Zahra’s Birth Anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Qur’anic Culture Department of the General Mobilization organized an awareness symposium at the Great Mosque in Sana’a to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her), coinciding with the International Day of the Muslim Woman.

The event was held under the theme: “Lady Fatimah al-Zahra… A Model and an Example.”

During the symposium, lecturer Mohammed Sharf al-Din presented three central themes, highlighting Lady Fatimah’s life, her distinguished status as the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family), and her upbringing in the House of Prophethood.

He pointed out that her birth on the 20th of Jumada al-Akhirah coincides with the internationally recognized day for the Muslim woman, stressing that her title as “Leader of the Women of the Worlds” reflects her spiritual rank and pivotal role after the Prophet’s passing.

He also discussed her exemplary modesty and moral conduct, portraying her as a unique model of chastity and virtue. Sharf al-Din warned of the widespread cultural assault targeting Muslim women through Western narratives of so-called “women’s rights,” urging the need to strengthen Yemeni women’s awareness to confront soft-war tools.

The symposium concluded by emphasizing the importance of following Lady Fatimah al-Zahra’s example, embodying her values within family and society, and raising awareness of the cultural and intellectual challenges facing Muslim women today.

