Iranian researchers develop domestically produced tools for cancer detection and treatment

AhlulBayt News Agency: Researchers at Iran’s Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research have, through research projects, successfully implemented a new generation of advanced anti-cancer tools domestically.

By developing novel technologies in gene therapy and virotherapy, the researchers designed and built several homegrown platforms for targeted treatment of various therapy-resistant cancers.

These achievements include recombinant viruses, diagnostic chips, and intelligent imaging nanoparticles.

Other notable innovations include a Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Kit for monitoring cancer patients’ treatment progress, and a tumor-on-a-chip technology, developed to assess the effectiveness of anti-cancer drugs under conditions simulating human tissue.



/129